Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH stock opened at $75.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.89. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1952 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

