Keel Point LLC Purchases 251 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Keel Point LLC increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Medtronic by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 239,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE MDT opened at $89.15 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $95.60. The stock has a market cap of $118.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.45%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

