Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Boosts Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.2 %

NOC stock opened at $458.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $429.10 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $472.23.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.00.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

