Park National Corp OH Has $236,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $97.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.56 and its 200 day moving average is $100.49. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

