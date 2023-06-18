Keel Point LLC Invests $200,000 in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,469.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,321.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,615.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,416.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,464.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total value of $1,901,753.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total value of $1,901,753.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,202.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total transaction of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $4,731,561 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

