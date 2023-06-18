Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 111,460 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 111,460 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Dominion Energy worth $57,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,110,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,074,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,419,446,000 after buying an additional 1,853,875 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,126,590,000 after buying an additional 2,763,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,136,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $928,148,000 after buying an additional 493,604 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $53.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on D. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

