Garmin Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 (NYSE:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Garmin has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Garmin has a payout ratio of 49.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Garmin to earn $5.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.
Garmin Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $106.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.60. Garmin has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $108.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.94.
Insider Activity at Garmin
In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garmin
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Garmin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.80.
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.
