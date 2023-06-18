Garmin Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 (NYSE:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Garmin has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Garmin has a payout ratio of 49.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Garmin to earn $5.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $106.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.60. Garmin has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $108.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Garmin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

