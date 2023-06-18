Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Short Interest Update

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the May 15th total of 4,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Vertical Research cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Celanese by 29.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CE opened at $114.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Celanese has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $128.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.54 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Celanese will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

