Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $157.26 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.58 and a 200-day moving average of $166.51. The company has a market capitalization of $297.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. UBS Group began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

