Keel Point LLC Invests $288,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 110,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,205,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $439.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.11. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $447.92.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

