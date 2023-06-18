Keel Point LLC Has $303,000 Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKR. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,473,000 after acquiring an additional 224,436 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 247.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Baker Hughes by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,263,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,309,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BKR stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $33.12. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average of $29.49.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is -690.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Recommended Stories

