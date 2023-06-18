Bank of New Hampshire Purchases 205 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.1% of Bank of New Hampshire’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

CVX opened at $157.26 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

