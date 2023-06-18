ETF Managers Group LLC Boosts Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 429.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 186,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBSH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CBSH opened at $49.64 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.46 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.87%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

