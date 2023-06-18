MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 951 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,676 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,057,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,586,000 after buying an additional 84,762 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 102,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 20,342 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $299.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cathay General Bancorp

In other news, Director Richard Sun purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at $606,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.