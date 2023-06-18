MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 113,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

KIM opened at $19.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 383.35%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

