ETF Managers Group LLC Raises Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $188.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,301 shares of company stock worth $16,959,728. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.