Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $300.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $301.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $293.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

