Quincy B. Troupe Sells 10,890 Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) COO Quincy B. Troupe sold 10,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $50,965.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at $975,789.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ZVIA stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. Zevia PBC has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94.
Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.80 million. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zevia PBC will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Zevia PBC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.
