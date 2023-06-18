Quincy B. Troupe Sells 10,890 Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) COO Quincy B. Troupe sold 10,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $50,965.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at $975,789.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ZVIA stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. Zevia PBC has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.80 million. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zevia PBC will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Zevia PBC by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,250,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 54,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 35,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Zevia PBC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

