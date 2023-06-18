MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,240,000 after purchasing an additional 736,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,480,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,595,000 after acquiring an additional 258,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,499,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,570,000 after acquiring an additional 498,351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,166,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,383,000 after acquiring an additional 92,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,835,000 after acquiring an additional 826,681 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRL opened at $41.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.18. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $51.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.33%.

In related news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,305,404. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

