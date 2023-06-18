MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,312 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Belden worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Belden by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Belden by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Belden by 444.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Belden by 193.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $78,207.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,025.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BDC opened at $95.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.70. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $641.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.46 million. Belden had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.12%.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

