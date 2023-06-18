Mather Group LLC. Sells 601 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Ascendant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Moderna by 8.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.13.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total value of $5,945,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $804,377,533.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total value of $5,945,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $804,377,533.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 446,850 shares of company stock worth $61,918,563. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $128.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.72. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.58 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

