ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases 476 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CWT. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 559.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $52.47 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $66.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.48). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.94 million. As a group, analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Water Service Group

In other news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $56,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

