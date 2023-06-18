Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Stock Holdings Reduced by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 50,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PEAK opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.42. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $28.43.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 118.81%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEAK shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

