ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Acquired by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 116.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,270 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,652,000 after buying an additional 1,396,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 28.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,754,000 after buying an additional 2,345,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 11.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,685,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,405,000 after buying an additional 367,896 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,487,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,234,000 after buying an additional 257,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,308,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,515,000 after buying an additional 1,078,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $8.88 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 64.78% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHPT shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.77.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

In other ChargePoint news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 3,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $37,440.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 357,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,510.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 412,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $3,737,041.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 3,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $37,440.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 357,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,510.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 919,979 shares of company stock worth $8,072,971 over the last ninety days. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ChargePoint

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

