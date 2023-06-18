Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 382 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,713 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBER. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,143 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,399 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

