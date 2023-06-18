MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $3.30 Million Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on OFC. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

NYSE:OFC opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $28.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $90,445.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,802.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

