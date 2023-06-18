MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 46,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 358,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,929,000 after purchasing an additional 35,769 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LFUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.00.

Littelfuse Price Performance

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $271.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.88. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.19 and a 52-week high of $281.78. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $609.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total transaction of $1,762,795.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total transaction of $1,762,795.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $49,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,952 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,198.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,525 shares of company stock worth $2,474,621 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Littelfuse

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.