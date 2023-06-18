MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOG. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after acquiring an additional 194,089 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.57.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.62. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.87%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HOG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

