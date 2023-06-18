Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 18,045 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,923.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,045 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 810,993 shares of company stock valued at $29,335,058. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $123.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

