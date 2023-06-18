Mather Group LLC. Has $833,000 Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,883 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,195,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,137,000 after acquiring an additional 246,336 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 237.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 78,478 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,663,000 after purchasing an additional 55,193 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.22.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $347.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $336.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.84. The company has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $251.00 and a twelve month high of $354.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total value of $164,852.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,280 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,496.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $6,959,349.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total transaction of $164,852.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,496.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,773 shares of company stock worth $16,256,008. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

