Mather Group LLC. Buys 499 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $667,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 13,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 79,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 27,416 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

Microchip Technology stock opened at $85.49 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.97. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

