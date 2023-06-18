Mather Group LLC. Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $430,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 810,993 shares of company stock valued at $29,335,058. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Down 1.2 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $123.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.08 and a 200 day moving average of $102.35. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.