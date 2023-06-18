Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the May 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AGD stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 14.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

