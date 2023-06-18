Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the May 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of AGD stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%.
Institutional Trading of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
