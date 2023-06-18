Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.50

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.50 and traded as high as C$1.59. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$1.53, with a volume of 161,035 shares traded.

Amerigo Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of C$253.14 million, a PE ratio of -153.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.51.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of C$71.20 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.1598712 EPS for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Announces Dividend

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 29th. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,200.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

