MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:DULL) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:DULL – Get Rating) rose 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.52 and last traded at $20.45. Approximately 849 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.38.

MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.55.

