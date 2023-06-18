Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) Stock Price Up 14%

Shares of Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Rating) rose 14% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 177,547 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 371% from the average daily volume of 37,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

KITT has been the topic of several research reports. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Nauticus Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Nauticus Robotics from $5.25 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13.

Nauticus Robotics last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nauticus Robotics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nauticus Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nauticus Robotics in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nauticus Robotics in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nauticus Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in Nauticus Robotics in the first quarter valued at $199,000.

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications.

