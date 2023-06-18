ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Shares Up 3.1%

ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 478,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 261,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

ROK Resources Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$70.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.35.

ROK Resources Company Profile



ROK Resources Inc engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in Western Canada. It also offers crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Petrodorado Energy Ltd. and changed its name to ROK Resources Inc in January 2020. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

Featured Stories

