Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the May 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Trading Up 6.8 %

OTCMKTS:GDLC opened at 6.24 on Friday. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a 12 month low of 3.75 and a 12 month high of 10.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is 6.59 and its 200 day moving average is 5.96.

