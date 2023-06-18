ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) Trading Down 0.8%

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ – Get Rating) shares fell 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $55.41 and last traded at $55.61. 137,995 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $56.05.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average of $48.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stevard LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the third quarter worth $553,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the first quarter worth $261,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Company Profile

The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies that its managers identify as benefiting from automation and other technological advancements.

