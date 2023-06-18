First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Shares Down 1%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Rating) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.26 and last traded at $20.30. 8,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 53,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.3516 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

