Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (OTC:ASCUF – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. 975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 12,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Arizona Sonoran Copper from C$3.20 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38.

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and production of base metal properties. The company's principal asset is the 100% interest in the Cactus Project located in, Casa Grande Arizona. The company was formerly known as Elim Mining Incorporated and changed its name to Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc in July 2021.

