First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.93

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.93 and traded as high as $27.33. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $27.22, with a volume of 166,683 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average is $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 63,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 84,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period.

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

