GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,990,900 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the May 15th total of 1,679,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.8 days.
GoGold Resources Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of GoGold Resources stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. GoGold Resources has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49.
About GoGold Resources
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoGold Resources (GLGDF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.