GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,990,900 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the May 15th total of 1,679,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.8 days.

GoGold Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of GoGold Resources stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. GoGold Resources has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49.

About GoGold Resources

Gogold Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver. It operates through Mexico and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

