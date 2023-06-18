Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $115.28

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €115.28 ($123.96) and traded as high as €120.05 ($129.09). Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €119.80 ($128.82), with a volume of 202,340 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €123.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of €115.35.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

