Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.20

Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.20 and traded as high as $13.31. Farmers National Banc shares last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 437,050 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Farmers National Banc Stock Up 4.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $497.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.18.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $47.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Insider Transactions at Farmers National Banc

In related news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.58 per share, for a total transaction of $347,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 157,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,467.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Gregory C. Bestic bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $176,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,121.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Muransky bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.58 per share, for a total transaction of $347,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 157,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,467.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 50,000 shares of company stock worth $586,750. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Farmers National Banc

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 177.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 2,536.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, engaged in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through following segments: Bank and Trust. The Bank segment consists of commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and commercial, mortgage and installment loans.

