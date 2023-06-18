ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.96

Shares of ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.96 and traded as high as $6.02. ImmuCell shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 21,664 shares trading hands.

ImmuCell Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96.

Get ImmuCell alerts:

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 33.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmuCell

ImmuCell Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ImmuCell by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 37,081 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ImmuCell by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 100,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmuCell during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture, and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kits, and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.