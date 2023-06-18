ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.96

Shares of ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.96 and traded as high as $6.02. ImmuCell shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 21,664 shares trading hands.
ImmuCell Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96.
ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 33.23%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmuCell
ImmuCell Company Profile
ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture, and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kits, and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ImmuCell (ICCC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.