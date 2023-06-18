CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) Trading Down 1.3%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.02. Approximately 32,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 27,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCLD shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

CareCloud Stock Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:CCLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. CareCloud had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareCloud, Inc is a healthcare information technology (IT) company, which engages in the provision of an integrated suite of proprietary cloud-based electronic health records and practice management solutions. It operates through the Healthcare IT and Practice Management segments. The Healthcare IT segment offers a proprietary web-based suite of services such as practice management applications, certified electronic health records solutions, revenue cycle management services and mobile health applications.

