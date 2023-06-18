CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) Trading Down 1.3%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.02. Approximately 32,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 27,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCLD shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.
CareCloud Stock Down 1.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
CareCloud Company Profile
CareCloud, Inc is a healthcare information technology (IT) company, which engages in the provision of an integrated suite of proprietary cloud-based electronic health records and practice management solutions. It operates through the Healthcare IT and Practice Management segments. The Healthcare IT segment offers a proprietary web-based suite of services such as practice management applications, certified electronic health records solutions, revenue cycle management services and mobile health applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CareCloud (CCLD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.