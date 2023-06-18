BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Up 19.0% in May

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the May 15th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEO opened at $6.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $7.08.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,082,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after buying an additional 599,795 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 657,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 508,852 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 765.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 488,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 431,885 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,280,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,308,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,954,000 after buying an additional 151,765 shares during the period. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

