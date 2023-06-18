NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOY) Shares Up 0%

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$21.03 and last traded at C$20.88. 6,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 12,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.87.

NEXON Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.51.

NEXON Company Profile

NEXON Co, Ltd. engages in the development of free to play online and mobile games. It develops graphics based massively multiplayer online games and uses the concept of micro transactions and the free to play business model. It operates through the PC Online and Mobile business divisions. The PC Online business division handles the production, development and distribution of PC online games.

