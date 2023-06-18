Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Up 18.8% in May

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 979,900 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the May 15th total of 825,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,186,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,469,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,825,000 after acquiring an additional 26,285,599 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6,224.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,059,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 12,853,173 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $242,253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,339,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,898,471,000 after buying an additional 4,532,144 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,191,000 after buying an additional 2,650,105 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX opened at $48.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average of $48.64. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.87 and a 52-week high of $51.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.